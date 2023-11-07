Menu

Canada

42 Canadian veterans honoured for special ceremony inside Quebec hospital

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 7:28 am
Click to play video: 'Ste. Anne’s Hospital veterans honoured in Remembrance Day ceremony'
Ste. Anne’s Hospital veterans honoured in Remembrance Day ceremony
WATCH: Remembrance Day celebrations have started across the country in the week leading up to Nov. 11. A somber ceremony was held to honour veterans at Ste. Anne's Hospital in Montreal’s West Island. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.
A solemn Remembrance Day ceremony was held for the 42 veterans of the Second World War and Korean War who reside at the Veterans Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

The special dedication was held to honour the sacrifices Canada’s war dead made in both wars to defend the country.

The ceremony was especially poignant for Howard McNamara, a retired fighter pilot for the RCAF in the Second World War.

“It’s a day to remember the boys who aren’t here,” McNamara said.

He enlisted in the war with his brother more than 80 years ago, both of them on active duty.

“I lost my brother over France when he was 21,”  McNamara said.

The head physician for the veterans at the hospital says some of veterans from the hospital still travel to Europe for special Remembrance Day ceremonies and significant anniversaries related to the Second World War.

“We bring them to the cemetery and to the ceremonies and it’s extremely moving for them to still very touched and upset from the fact that they have the survivor’s guilt syndrome,” Dr. Geneviève Richer, the chief physician told Global News.

According to Veterans Affairs Canada, there are more than 25,000 surviving veterans in Canada from the Second World War or the Korean War.

Ceremonies across the country are planned throughout week leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11th.

Click to play video: '‘Poppy Stories’ spotlight fallen peacekeepers ahead of Remembrance Day'
‘Poppy Stories’ spotlight fallen peacekeepers ahead of Remembrance Day
