One person was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rollover in downtown Calgary on Monday afternoon.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the incident happened near 5th Avenue and 8th Street Southwest.

The incident was cleared at around 4:09 p.m., according to a social media post by YYC Transportation.

CLEAR: The traffic incident on 8 St and 5 Ave SW is cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) November 6, 2023