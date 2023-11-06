Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in early morning hit and run in Vernon

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: Two incidents with surveillance video'
Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: Two incidents with surveillance video
Linda Annis of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers discusses the search for suspects in two cases, the cutting of cables at the Sea to Sky Gondola and a hit and run in New Westminster – Oct 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A  man was killed early Monday morning in what Vernon, B.C., Mounties are describing as a hit and run.

The fatal incident happened at around 4:40 a.m. in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon and, upon discovery of the man, emergency crews rushed to his side to try and help.

“The male victim was critically injured and sadly did not survive,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Details related to the man’s identity are not being released pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.”

Click to play video: 'Video shows dramatic hit-and-run on Nova Scotia highway'
Video shows dramatic hit-and-run on Nova Scotia highway

Evidence collected from the scene has led investigators to believe the man was struck by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on 25th Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

A detour was established and the road was closed while police conducted their investigation.

The RCMP’s integrated collision analyst and reconstruction service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file No. 2023-19552.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices