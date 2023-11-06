Man killed in early morning hit and run in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A man was killed early Monday morning in what Vernon, B.C., Mounties are describing as a hit and run.

The fatal incident happened at around 4:40 a.m. in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon and, upon discovery of the man, emergency crews rushed to his side to try and help.

“The male victim was critically injured and sadly did not survive,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Details related to the man’s identity are not being released pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.”

Evidence collected from the scene has led investigators to believe the man was struck by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on 25th Avenue.

A detour was established and the road was closed while police conducted their investigation.

The RCMP’s integrated collision analyst and reconstruction service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file No. 2023-19552.