Canada

Vernon organization aims to brighten holidays for seniors

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 5:35 pm
A Vernon, B.C., organization is on a mission to make spirits bright for area seniors this Christmas.

“For seniors in our community who live alone, are financially challenged and don’t have any relatives nearby, the holidays can be a difficult time,” Jade Hamilton, NexusBC Community Resource Centre campaign co-ordinator, said.

“With the aftershock of social isolation, we feel that it is especially important for us to let seniors know they are not alone this Christmas.”

To help, NexusBC is asking individuals and businesses to pick up a Care Box from their office that can be filled with items that a senior would like. Included in the box is a list of suggested items. A personal card is also welcome.

“We also ask that you include a gift card for groceries,” Hamilton said. “With the increased cost of groceries, seniors are really feeling the pinch and a gift card would be incredibly welcome.”

Last year, NexusBC handed out 180 Care Boxes.

Following that, many cards of appreciation were received.

Anyone who wants to support Making Spirits Bright for seniors can get involved. Visit http://www.makingspiritsbright.ca for all the details or phone 250-545-0585. Boxes can be picked up Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at NexusBC, 102-3201 30th St. Boxes should be returned by Dec. 15  so there is time to get it to a senior in need.

Donations to support local, low-income seniors are also welcomed online.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

