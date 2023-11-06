2 Regina men charged following report of stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Two Regina men were charged by officers of the Regina Police Service (RPS) following a stolen vehicle report in the area of the 1000 block of Edgar Street.

On Nov. 3, 2023, at approximately 9:35 a.m., members of the RPS Stolen Auto Unit located a stolen vehicle after successfully deploying a spike belt and the vehicle drove away.

“The vehicle came to a stop in the 600 block of Park Street and the two male occupants fled on foot. Officers located one of the male suspects and he was taken into police custody without incident,” RPS stated in a release.

“Members of the Canine Unit attended to assist in locating the second suspect male. The Canine Unit successfully tracked the male to a location on top of a transport truck in a parking lot. A Canine officer and a member of the Stolen Auto Unit verbally negotiated with the male, who then lowered himself from the roof of the truck and was taken into police custody safely.”

According to the release, the police service dog did not make contact with the man. Police said after the arrest, the canine unit conducted a search of the area and located a bag containing a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Police charged 34-year-old Keith Campbell Schell with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of firearm in a motor vehicle, six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and amongst others.

The second suspect is identified as 51-year-old Rodger King who has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation order.

Both of the accused made their first court appearances on these charges in Provincial Court on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.