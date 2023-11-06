Guns, drugs and cash found in Keremeos road stop: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Drugs, money and a significant cache of drugs were among the items seized from a Keremeos, B.C., driver who was pulled over last week, police said.

Early Nov. 1, a BCHP-Keremeos officer spotted a vehicle on Highway 97 associated with a suspected prohibited driver. The man, who is in his 40s, was taken into custody and a search of his vehicle yielded cause for more criminal investigation, RCMP said.

RCMP said in his vehicle there were 10 guns, seven of which were loaded, significant quantities of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine and a sizable wad of cash.

Among the guns seized were one 9-mm semi-automatic pistol, one revolver, one shotgun and seven rifles, including a 7.62 SKS rifle with a folding bayonet.

The Penticton RCMP street enforcement unit and the E Division explosive disposal unit assisted with the investigation.

The vehicle was impounded, and multiple charges for firearms, drugs and driving-related offences are being recommended under the Criminal Code of Canada and BC Motor Vehicle Act.