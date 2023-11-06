Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns, drugs and cash found in Keremeos road stop: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos'
Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos
A rock slide near Keremeos closed Highway 3 late Sunday night. Video shared with Global News shows the rock slide that caused a local power outage at the time.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drugs, money and a significant cache of drugs were among the items seized from a Keremeos, B.C., driver who was pulled over last week, police said.

Early Nov. 1, a BCHP-Keremeos officer spotted a vehicle on Highway 97 associated with a suspected prohibited driver. The man, who is in his 40s, was taken into custody and a search of his vehicle yielded cause for more criminal investigation, RCMP said.

RCMP said in his vehicle there were 10 guns, seven of which were loaded, significant quantities of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine and a sizable wad of cash.

Click to play video: 'North Vancouver RCMP announce false kidnapping call led to drug seizure'
North Vancouver RCMP announce false kidnapping call led to drug seizure
Trending Now

Among the guns seized were one 9-mm semi-automatic pistol, one revolver, one shotgun and seven rifles, including a 7.62 SKS rifle with a folding bayonet.

Story continues below advertisement

The Penticton RCMP street enforcement unit and the E Division explosive disposal unit assisted with the investigation.

The vehicle was impounded, and multiple charges for firearms, drugs and driving-related offences are being recommended under the Criminal Code of Canada and BC Motor Vehicle Act.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices