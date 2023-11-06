Daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment leaves 1 dead: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead, and another is injured following an afternoon shooting in a Scarborough apartment building on Monday, according to Toronto police.

Police said officers were called to 4301 Kingston Road around 12:40 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple gunshots heard at an apartment building.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Toronto paramedics started life-saving measures, but the male was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers also located a second man in the building suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and are requesting the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.