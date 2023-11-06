Menu

Crime

Daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment leaves 1 dead: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 2:33 pm
Toronto police are on scene at an apartment building in the area of Kingston Road and Galloway after receiving reports of a person being shot, Nov. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police are on scene at an apartment building in the area of Kingston Road and Galloway after receiving reports of a person being shot, Nov. 6, 2023. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News
One person is dead, and another is injured following an afternoon shooting in a Scarborough apartment building on Monday, according to Toronto police.

Police said officers were called to 4301 Kingston Road around 12:40 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple gunshots heard at an apartment building.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Toronto paramedics started life-saving measures, but the male was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers also located a second man in the building suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and are requesting the public’s assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

