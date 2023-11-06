Jets announce details of Nov. 17 Pride Game vs. Buffalo Sabres

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have announced the date for this season’s Pride Game.

Part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, the Pride Game will take place Friday, Nov. 17 at Canada Life Centre against the Buffalo Sabres, and will feature resources in the arena’s concourse throughout the game from a wide range of local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations.

The team announced Monday that longtime partners Pride Winnipeg and the Rainbow Resource Centre have been involved in planning this year’s festivities, and that groups including Sunshine House, Nine Circles Community Health Centre and Reaching Out Winnipeg will also be in attendance.

Pride nights have been the subject of controversy around the NHL after a handful of players objected to wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys at events last year, for what they said were religious reasons, including then-San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer, from Morweena, Man.

The protest led to the NHL eventually cracking down on players visibly supporting any social causes, including rainbow-coloured Pride Tape on their sticks — a ban that was later rescinded by the league after an Arizona Coyotes player defied the rule and used the tape in a game earlier this season.

In a release Monday, Pride Winnipeg said it has a long-running positive relationship with the Jets and ownership group True North Sports + Entertainment when it comes to the advocacy event.

“True North and the Winnipeg Jets have undoubtedly proved themselves to be league leaders when it comes to offering authentic, impactful support to the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” Pride Winnipeg’s Jenn Rands said.

“They have always been strong allies to our community, building year after year on their commitment to celebrate the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in hockey and beyond. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with True North and are very excited for the inclusion of even more 2SLGBTQ+ organizations on the concourse at this season’s Pride Night.”

In addition to an auction of six limited-edition jerseys signed by the team on game day, the event will also feature representatives of the 2SLGBTQ+ community participating in a special puck drop.

Additional jerseys will be auctioned off during Pride Month next June, and the team said it will be selling a range of Pride-themed Jets gear at its various stores and online.