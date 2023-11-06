Tech weakness weighs on S&P/TSX composite, while U.S. stock markets rise

Send this page to someone via email

Losses in the technology stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were higher to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.10 points at 19,792.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.37 points at 34,095.69. The S&P 500 index was up 6.88 points at 4,365.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.89 points at 13,526.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.11 cents US compared with 73.08 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.03 at US$81.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 23 cents at US$3.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$10.00 at US$1,989.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.71 a pound.