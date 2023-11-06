‘Great disappointment:’ Controversial homeless hub proposal withdrawn in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One of the city’s recently approved homeless hubs in London, Ont., has been discarded “due to circumstances beyond control,” according to the organization that was to operate the hub.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley announced on Monday that it withdrew the proposal for the hub focused on serving women and female-identifying individuals, citing “great disappointment.”

“Our proposal for a Hub was driven by a sincere desire to assist the most vulnerable members of our community,” the organization wrote in a statement. “We believe this project aligned with our core values, and we were fully committed to making it a reality. However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer able to proceed with the execution of our proposal.”

The proposed multi-site hub was to include both transitional and respite beds at 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. and 566 Dundas St., with 10 respite beds previously set to be operational at the My Sisters Place location by December.

“We are actively exploring alternative options to host respite beds this winter,” CMHA Thames Valley said.

The Lighthouse Inn hub site was initially planned to provide an additional 20 transition rooms, but the controversial location sparked a number of rising concerns from the community.

The organization said that it informed city hall of its decision on Friday.

“We informed the city that we cannot proceed with our original proposal for this hub and are grateful for their support of our withdrawal,” the statement continued. “We are actively looking for avenues to continue to support the Whole of Community Response now and in the future.

“Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support as we continue to work towards a better future for the most marginalized individuals in London,” CMHA Thames Valley concluded.

According to city staff, all three hub locations were set to provide 73 beds by mid-2024.

Last month’s approval of the first three proposed sites marked the next step in the implementation of the Health and Homelessness Whole of Community Response that has been underway since November 2022, which was created by more than 200 people from about 70 organizations across the region.

No changes have been announced for the hubs set to be operated by Atlohsa Family Healing Services and Youth Opportunities Unlimited.

