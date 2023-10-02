North London, Ont. councillor calls for more discussion around homeless hub location

London’s homeless hub locations may have been endorsed by the Strategic Priorities and Policies Committee (SPPC), but one location is still causing concern for nearby residents and businesses.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)’s hub proposal included 20 transitional beds for women and women-identifying people at the Lighthouse Inn at 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., slated to open May 2024.

The hubs will provide 24-7 services for those experiencing homelessness, with the goal of giving someone a bed while transitioning to more permanent housing. Future hubs will focus on the other priority groups of couples and medically-complex individuals.

Residents of surrounding neighbourhoods say the location is too close to a residential neighbourhood and the Thames Valley Care Centre (TVCC), a treatment space for children with autism.

Ward 7 Coun. Corrine Rahman says she received nearly 600 emails from constituents in the days after the location was revealed.

“Residents in the ward did not know until the Wednesday before that this was a potential location,” she said.

“To find that out and not have an opportunity to provide their thoughts and have a conversation, it’s just not the right way you involve the whole community.”

During the SPPC meeting Sept. 25., Rahman put forward a motion to defer the decision about locations and operating agencies to Oct. 31, but the motion was turned down as council feared a deferral would push back the opening of the first hubs.

Now, she’s hoping that when council meets on Oct. 5, the request for proposal (RFP) for the North London hub is split from the other two RFP’s so more time for discussion can be had.

“It’s absolutely essential that we get this right. We’ve said from the beginning that we’re going to make mistakes along the way, we’re going to have to learn as we go, And I think this is part of that process.”

The Lighthouse Inn site would need to be rezoned to meet the city’s requirements as a homeless hub location.

While residents of the ward will be able to give input during the rezoning process, they won’t be able to discuss the concerns of the location of the hubs, says Rahman.

“This is not to talk about, how do people feel in general about this location, or its proximity to the child care facility close by, or the children’s toy store next door? City staff need to be having conversations and the applicant needs to be having conversations with the community.”

On the other hand, Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis says when it comes to the hubs, time is absolutely of the essence.

“Over 70 organizations are involved…everybody for the first time in a long time is rowing in the same direction on this. They all agree that this is the way to go,” he said.

“If we don’t move on these now, and we don’t approve this on Oct. 5, it is going to mean no new beds available this winter for people as we start to see the snow fly. So, timing matters.”

Lewis says that while there is still some legwork to be done in terms of rezoning, the site already meets some of the requirements needed.

“Those emergency care zones, planning requires those to be on arterial corridors, or collector corridors. That location, the geography matches, so I don’t think that [rezoning] will be a big process, but it is another step that has to be taken.”

A final decision on the hub locations will be made Thursday Oct. 5 during a special meeting of city council. The public is invited to provide input and participate in the meeting.

