Crime

Police investigate alleged thefts by organizer of Kitchener Christmas Market

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 9:32 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police are investigating close to two dozen theft claims in connection with the It’s a Christmas Market event which was to be held at Bingemans next weekend.

Police say they received the reports between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 in connection with the Christmas craft show which was to be held on Nov. 3.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and ongoing,” Const. Brad Hockey told Global News in an email. “At this time, we are investigating 22 reports from vendors in relation to this event. No arrests have been made.

“We believe there maybe other victims that have suffered financial loss and are encourage them and anyone with information to contact police.”

There have been a number of complaints posted to Facebook by vendors after the organizer of the event told up to 200 vendors that the event had been cancelled.

They said that the organizer of the Christmas Market had contacted them to say that the event was cancelled and the money they had paid to secure a space was gone.

Last week, a number of vendors announced on Facebook that they had managed to save the market with the help of a sponsorship agreement with Faire, and that it will still be held at Bingemans on Sunday.

A second group of vendors who were supposed to be a part of the original event will be setting up at the Gale Presbyterian church in Elmira.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

