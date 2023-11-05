Daylight Saving time shift raises sleep concerns in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday the clocks went back for most of Canada, meaning people could get an extra hour of sleep but for many, it wasn’t worth it.

“For me, I would like to stay on one time only, because some people like me don’t get enough sleep,” says Winnipegger, Erlinda Abarientos.

If people have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep over the next few days, Sleep Expert Diana McMillan says they’re not alone.

“We are a chronically sleep-deprived society, across all ages, even young children, up to older adults. So even a small amount of additional sleep disturbance or sleep deprivation can add to that.”

McMillan says people’s bodies follow circadian rhythms linked to light, temperature, and routine. So even in the fall when everyone gains an hour, that interruption can throw off those rhythms.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard when you have to wake and it’s still dark, and you need to wake up at a different time – or getting out of work a little bit late,” says Hammer Rojas of Winnipeg.

Additionally, facts show the time change is linked to more accidents as well as a higher risk for cardiovascular events, especially when the clocks spring forward again in March.

“This year I appreciated it, I needed the extra hour of sleep, but I think in general it’s kind of useless. I know the stats are out there, like more car accidents the next day,” says Winnipegger Laura Chan.

McMillan says any kind of sleep deprivation can worsen people’s mood and make them less alert, and advises watching out for those symptoms over the next week.

“Especially on Monday, please everyone be extra alert. It’s going to be dark, you may be more tired or those drivers beside you or the pedestrians beside you may not be as alert.”

McMillan says people can mitigate those symptoms by prioritizing healthy sleep – doing things like avoiding screens and giving oneself time to wind down before bed.

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian