Homicide investigation launched after woman dies in Whitby, Ont.

Durham Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a woman in Whitby, Ont., Saturday evening. A man is in custody.

The woman’s death was discovered when police were called to a home Kressman Court around 9 p.m. The woman was found inside the home, near County Lane and Rossland Road, without vital signs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the incident is believed to be isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.