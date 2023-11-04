Calgary’s Central Library turns five with large birthday celebration

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people showed up to celebrate Calgary’s Central Library’s fifth birthday on Saturday, marking five years of it being a crucial community resource for the city.

Dozens of performances and family-friendly activities were held throughout the day, ranging from movies to aerialist performances to therapy dog sessions.

The building, located in the East Village neighbourhood, was completed on Nov. 1, 2018, to provide a commuity space for the city’s diverse residents.

Since then, the Calgary Public Library staff said the building has welcomed 4.5 million visitors. Saturday’s event celebrates not just the Central Library but the entire library system as well.

“It’s been very popular, very busy since we opened the doors at 9 a.m. this morning and activities are going on until 4 p.m. today,” said Steven Dohlman, events and program partnership lead at the Calgary Public Library, on Saturday.

Mary Kapusta, director of communications and engagement at the Calgary Public Library, said the library is more than a space for people to read and check out books for free. It is also an essential service.

Kapusta said more than 270,000 people have taken a program or attended an event at the Central Library since it opened. The Central Library also sees millions of print jobs every year.

“I was there on opening day and we had so many dreams for what the library would become. … But one of the biggest achievements is Calgarians have embraced it as a landmark,” Kapusta said.

“These are the kinds of things that happen where it’s just this critical part of service. … Calgarians being proud of Central Library and wanting to show it off. That’s what I take a lot of pride in.”

Kapusta added the space is truly for everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic factors. Around 57 per cent of Calgarians are active library users, she said.

The library also tries to support local businesses in the East Village neighbourhood, she said.

“I think one of the most fulfilling parts of working in libraries is that the library belongs to you. And so we’re always challenging ourselves to think of how we can maintain impact but remain relevant,” she told Global News.

“We do that by always asking and understanding community need, but then also understanding and challenging ourselves to consider what could be barriers to service.

“The Calgary Public Library is 111 years old. We’re an international leader. People come from all over the world to kind of learn what makes us so special.”