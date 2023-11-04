Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Royals, Vees defeat Bucks

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

VICTORIA 2, KELOWNA 1

Two goals in the second period propelled the Victoria Royals to a narrow road win over the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night.

Tanner Scott, who opened the night’s scoring at 4:20 of the second period, and Logan Pickford, with what stood up as the game-winning goal at 17:26, scored for Victoria (8-6-0-1).

Andrew Cristall, late in the third period at 19:15, scored for Kelowna (7-7-1-0), who denied the Royals their first shutout win of the season while losing their third straight game.

2:05 Western Hockey League implements mandatory neck guard policy for players

The goal was Cristall’s 11th of the season. He’s currently fourth in the WHL’s scoring race with 29 points, three behind league-leader Jagger Firkus (17 goals, 32 points) of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Story continues below advertisement

Jari Kykkanen made 18 saves for the Rockets, who outshot Victoria 28-20. Braden Holt finished with 27 saves for the Royals.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Victoria going 0-for-3 and Kelowna at 0-for-4.

The attendance was 4,007, and it was the third game this season between the two B.C. Division rivals. Victoria currently leads the eight-game series 2-1.

On Saturday night, Kelowna will host Red Deer (5-7-0-2) at Prospera Place. The Rebels are on a five-game road swing through B.C., having opened their swing with a 4-3 shootout loss in Kamloops (4-10-2-0) on Friday night.

Friday’s results

Edmonton 7, Moose Jaw 5

Everett 6, Calgary 4

Swift Current 4, Portland 3 (SO)

Saskatoon 5, Prince George 3

Regina 6, Brandon 1

Lethbridge 4, Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

Kamloops 4, Red Deer 3 (SO)

Wenatchee 3, Vancouver 2

Spokane 3, Seattle 2 (OT)

Saturday’s games

Portland at Lethbridge

Victoria at Wenatchee

Prince George at Prince Albert

Everett at Medicine Hat

Spokane at Tri-City

Kamloops at Vancouver

Red Deer at Kelowna

Sunday’s games

Everett at Swift Current

Regina at Saskatoon

Moose Jaw at Calgary

Medicine Hat at Edmonton

1:35 Multiple hockey leagues investigating neck guards following U.K. tragedy

PENTICTON 5, CRANBROOK 1

Story continues below advertisement

At Penticton, Callum Arnott tallied a hat trick in leading the Vees to a crushing win over the visiting Bucks.

Zack Stringer and James Fisher also scored for Penticton (11-1-1-1-0), which led 1-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks en route to outshooting their Kootenay opponents 47-28.

Arnott also posted an assist, giving him four points on the night, as Penticton also won its eighth-straight game.

Donovan Frias, at 4:42 of the second to make it 2-1, replied for struggling Cranbrook (3-11-1-0-0), which was outshot 23-8 in the second period.

Will Ingemann made 27 saves for the Vees, with Danick Leroux making 42 saves for the Bucks.

Penticton was 2-for-6 on the power play while Cranbrook was 0-for-3.

2:10 Senators’ Shane Pinto becomes first NHL player suspended for sports betting

VERNON 8, PRINCE GEORGE 0

Story continues below advertisement

At Vernon, Ethan David was unbeatable between the pipes, stopping all 25 shots he faced, as Vipers blanked the Spruce Kings on Friday night.

Anthony Cliche, with two goals, paced Vernon’s offence. Also scoring for the Vipers (11-4-0-0-0) were Jiri Duda, Owen Kim, Shea Busch, Nick Mikan, Erik Pastro and Connor Elliott.

Ryan Sanborn and Marcus Ouellet split goaltending duties for Prince George (3-6-3-0-0).

Sanborn started the game but was pulled midway through the first after the Vipers jumped out to a 2-0 lead. He finished with six saves on eight shots, with Ouellet stopping 15 of 21 shots in relief.

Vernon was 2-for-5 on the power play while Prince George was 0-for-6.

MERRITT 6, WEST KELOWNA 4

An eight-minute gap during the second period proved costly for the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday night.

At Merritt, the Centennials lit the lamp three straight times in the second period – at 5:07, 11;19 and 12:57 – to take a 4-2 lead en route to upending the Warriors.

Dylan Lariviere, with two goals, Michael Felsing, Nathan Taylor, Dylan Wegner and Ryan Spinale scored for Merritt (5-7-1-1-0), which led 4-2 after 40 minutes following a 1-1 first-period tie.

Story continues below advertisement

Johannes Lokkeberg, Callum Hughes, Isaiah Norlin and Felix Caron replied for West Kelowna (9-3-1-0-0), which trailed 5-2 early in the third, but rallied with two goals to make it 5-4.

However, Spinale snuffed out the Warriors’ comeback with an empty-net goal at 19:54 to close out the scoring.

Karlis Mezsargs stopped 29 of 33 shots for the Centennials, with Rorke Applebee turning aside 27 of 32 shots for the Warriors.

West Kelowna was 1-for-1 on the power play while Merritt was 0-for-2.

1:57 N.S. hockey players weigh in on the use of neck guards

Friday’s results

Alberni Valley 5, Victoria 2

Coquitlam 3, Langley 2

Powell River 8, Trail 0

Chilliwack 3, Surrey 2

Saturday’s games

Story continues below advertisement

Trail at Chilliwack

Prince George at Salmon Arm

Powell River at Victoria

Cowichan Valley at Nanaimo

Cranbrook at West Kelowna

Penticton at Merritt

Coquitlam at Langley

Sunday’s games

Powell River at Alberni Valley

Trail at Surrey

2:02 B.C. hockey leagues debate mandatory neck guards

Friday’s results

Columbia Valley 2, Nelson 1

Kimberley 3, Kelowna 1

Castlegar 4, Golden 3 (SO)

Princeton 3, 100 Mile House 1

Revelstoke 7, Chase 0

Grand Forks 4, Creston Valley 3

Sicamous 5, Spokane 4

Summerland 7, Osoyoos 3

Saturday’s games

Castlegar at Columbia Valley

Kelowna at Fernie

Creston Valley at Kimberley

Nelson at Golden

Kamloops at Osoyoos

Revelstoke at 100 Mile House

Princeton at Chase

Sicamous at Grand Forks

Beaver Valley at Spokane

Sunday’s games

Story continues below advertisement

Sicamous at Summerland

Kelowna at Creston Valley

Revelstoke at Kamloops