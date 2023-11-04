Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Royals, Vees defeat Bucks

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Two goals in the second period propelled the Victoria Royals to a narrow road win over the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night.
Tanner Scott, who opened the night’s scoring at 4:20 of the second period, and Logan Pickford, with what stood up as the game-winning goal at 17:26, scored for Victoria (8-6-0-1).
Andrew Cristall, late in the third period at 19:15, scored for Kelowna (7-7-1-0), who denied the Royals their first shutout win of the season while losing their third straight game.
The goal was Cristall’s 11th of the season. He’s currently fourth in the WHL’s scoring race with 29 points, three behind league-leader Jagger Firkus (17 goals, 32 points) of the Moose Jaw Warriors.
Jari Kykkanen made 18 saves for the Rockets, who outshot Victoria 28-20. Braden Holt finished with 27 saves for the Royals.
Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Victoria going 0-for-3 and Kelowna at 0-for-4.
The attendance was 4,007, and it was the third game this season between the two B.C. Division rivals. Victoria currently leads the eight-game series 2-1.
On Saturday night, Kelowna will host Red Deer (5-7-0-2) at Prospera Place. The Rebels are on a five-game road swing through B.C., having opened their swing with a 4-3 shootout loss in Kamloops (4-10-2-0) on Friday night.
Friday’s results
- Edmonton 7, Moose Jaw 5
- Everett 6, Calgary 4
- Swift Current 4, Portland 3 (SO)
- Saskatoon 5, Prince George 3
- Regina 6, Brandon 1
- Lethbridge 4, Medicine Hat 3 (OT)
- Kamloops 4, Red Deer 3 (SO)
- Wenatchee 3, Vancouver 2
- Spokane 3, Seattle 2 (OT)
Saturday’s games
- Portland at Lethbridge
- Victoria at Wenatchee
- Prince George at Prince Albert
- Everett at Medicine Hat
- Spokane at Tri-City
- Kamloops at Vancouver
- Red Deer at Kelowna
Sunday’s games
- Everett at Swift Current
- Regina at Saskatoon
- Moose Jaw at Calgary
- Medicine Hat at Edmonton
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
At Penticton, Callum Arnott tallied a hat trick in leading the Vees to a crushing win over the visiting Bucks.
Zack Stringer and James Fisher also scored for Penticton (11-1-1-1-0), which led 1-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks en route to outshooting their Kootenay opponents 47-28.
Arnott also posted an assist, giving him four points on the night, as Penticton also won its eighth-straight game.
Donovan Frias, at 4:42 of the second to make it 2-1, replied for struggling Cranbrook (3-11-1-0-0), which was outshot 23-8 in the second period.
Will Ingemann made 27 saves for the Vees, with Danick Leroux making 42 saves for the Bucks.
Penticton was 2-for-6 on the power play while Cranbrook was 0-for-3.
At Vernon, Ethan David was unbeatable between the pipes, stopping all 25 shots he faced, as Vipers blanked the Spruce Kings on Friday night.
Anthony Cliche, with two goals, paced Vernon’s offence. Also scoring for the Vipers (11-4-0-0-0) were Jiri Duda, Owen Kim, Shea Busch, Nick Mikan, Erik Pastro and Connor Elliott.
Ryan Sanborn and Marcus Ouellet split goaltending duties for Prince George (3-6-3-0-0).
Sanborn started the game but was pulled midway through the first after the Vipers jumped out to a 2-0 lead. He finished with six saves on eight shots, with Ouellet stopping 15 of 21 shots in relief.
Vernon was 2-for-5 on the power play while Prince George was 0-for-6.
An eight-minute gap during the second period proved costly for the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday night.
At Merritt, the Centennials lit the lamp three straight times in the second period – at 5:07, 11;19 and 12:57 – to take a 4-2 lead en route to upending the Warriors.
Dylan Lariviere, with two goals, Michael Felsing, Nathan Taylor, Dylan Wegner and Ryan Spinale scored for Merritt (5-7-1-1-0), which led 4-2 after 40 minutes following a 1-1 first-period tie.
Johannes Lokkeberg, Callum Hughes, Isaiah Norlin and Felix Caron replied for West Kelowna (9-3-1-0-0), which trailed 5-2 early in the third, but rallied with two goals to make it 5-4.
However, Spinale snuffed out the Warriors’ comeback with an empty-net goal at 19:54 to close out the scoring.
Karlis Mezsargs stopped 29 of 33 shots for the Centennials, with Rorke Applebee turning aside 27 of 32 shots for the Warriors.
West Kelowna was 1-for-1 on the power play while Merritt was 0-for-2.
Friday’s results
- Alberni Valley 5, Victoria 2
- Coquitlam 3, Langley 2
- Powell River 8, Trail 0
- Chilliwack 3, Surrey 2
Saturday’s games
- Trail at Chilliwack
- Prince George at Salmon Arm
- Powell River at Victoria
- Cowichan Valley at Nanaimo
- Cranbrook at West Kelowna
- Penticton at Merritt
- Coquitlam at Langley
Sunday’s games
- Powell River at Alberni Valley
- Trail at Surrey
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Friday’s results
- Columbia Valley 2, Nelson 1
- Kimberley 3, Kelowna 1
- Castlegar 4, Golden 3 (SO)
- Princeton 3, 100 Mile House 1
- Revelstoke 7, Chase 0
- Grand Forks 4, Creston Valley 3
- Sicamous 5, Spokane 4
- Summerland 7, Osoyoos 3
Saturday’s games
- Castlegar at Columbia Valley
- Kelowna at Fernie
- Creston Valley at Kimberley
- Nelson at Golden
- Kamloops at Osoyoos
- Revelstoke at 100 Mile House
- Princeton at Chase
- Sicamous at Grand Forks
- Beaver Valley at Spokane
Sunday’s games
- Sicamous at Summerland
- Kelowna at Creston Valley
- Revelstoke at Kamloops
