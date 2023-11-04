Woman found injured after shooting on Garry Street: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they found an injured woman after a reported shooting on Garry Street.

Early Saturday, at around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Garry Street.

Police say they found a who had been injured as a result of the shooting and applied a tourniquet prior to her being taken to the hospital.

The woman was said to be in stable condition and recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.