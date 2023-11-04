Menu

Crime

Woman found injured after shooting on Garry Street: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 1:10 pm
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they found an injured woman early Saturday while investigating reports of a shooting on Garry Street. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they found an injured woman after a reported shooting on Garry Street.

Early Saturday, at around  1 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Garry Street.

Police say they found a who had been injured as a result of the shooting and applied a tourniquet prior to her being taken to the hospital.

The woman was said to be in stable condition and recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Vandalism, social posts, shooting among potentially hate-motivated Winnipeg incidents: police
