Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians across Lower Mainland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2023 1:16 pm
Telecommunications company Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Telecommunications company Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers’ intent to walk off the job.

United Steelworkers Union Local 1944 Unit 60, which represents the workers in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey and Langley, B.C., says it notified Rogers that it planned to begin a series of rotating strikes at noon on Monday after rejecting a deal from the company.

But Rogers says it will lock the employees out at that time, describing the move as a reluctant step to ensure the company can continue to provide service for its customers without interruption.

Click to play video: 'Lingering impact of the Hollywood writers’ strike'
Lingering impact of the Hollywood writers’ strike
Trending Now

The former Shaw technicians, who were absorbed by Rogers when the companies merged earlier this year, support homes and businesses for internet, phone and television services throughout B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Story continues below advertisement

Their concerns largely centre on job security amid accusations the company has been increasing its reliance on contractors to perform their duties.

The two sides had been at the bargaining table since February as the union’s members worked under the terms of their previous collective agreement, and workers voted 99.6 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in September.

More on BC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices