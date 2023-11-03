Menu

Crime

Service stopped, police tape surrounds Southgate Transit centre in Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 7:55 pm
Global1 helicopter shows police scene at Southgate Transit Centre
Buses and LRT trains were not operating out of Southgate Centre Friday afternoon and police tape was covering the area.
Neither LRT trains nor buses were running out of Southgate Transit Centre late Friday afternoon and police tape was surrounding the entrance to overpass.

In a message shared on social media, Edmonton Transit System said: “Due to an unplanned issue, buses and trains are not operating out of Southgate Transit Centre.”

ETS said the trains are turning around at the South Campus station and bus replacement service is running between South Campus and Century Park.

Police tape was visible around Southgate Centre Station from the Global 1 helicopter.

Several police vehicles and police officers were also on scene at 5:30 p.m.

More to come…

