Ontario police lay a dozen counts in sex assault case spanning 31 years

A 58-year-old from Central Elgin is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults involving “multiple victims” over the course of 31 years, police announced Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation began on Sept. 12 after police received a report about incidents occurring between 1979 and 2010. Police say the incidents occurred at locations in Central Elgin and St. Thomas.

A suspect identified only as a 58-year-old from Central Elgin is charged with seven counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

“No further information, including the name of the accused, will be released due to a court-ordered publication ban,” police stressed.

Police also referred any victims of sexual assault or domestic to Victim Services Elgin.