Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario police lay a dozen counts in sex assault case spanning 31 years

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 4:22 pm
A close-up photo showing the side of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 58-year-old from Central Elgin is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults involving “multiple victims” over the course of 31 years, police announced Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation began on Sept. 12 after police received a report about incidents occurring between 1979 and 2010. Police say the incidents occurred at locations in Central Elgin and St. Thomas.

A suspect identified only as a 58-year-old from Central Elgin is charged with seven counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

Trending Now

“No further information, including the name of the accused, will be released due to a court-ordered publication ban,” police stressed.

Police also referred any victims of sexual assault or domestic to Victim Services Elgin.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices