City council to consider changes to Tourism Regina governance

Regina city council will consider a request to end the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) oversight of Tourism Regina, with a recommendation to approve transitioning responsibilities to the City of Regina.

According to a release, the request was unanimously approved by REAL’s board of directors on Oct. 5. Regina city council will consider this request on Nov. 8.

“The amenities and operations of REAL are core to the success of the visitor economy,” Wayne Morsky, chair of the REAL board of directors, said in a release. “However, it is the position of the Board of Directors that the transition of Tourism Regina from within REAL is the best path forward to ensure the success of both organizations and the overall growth of tourism in Regina.”

The city manager stated that Tourism Regina plays an essential role in the vibrancy and economic prosperity of the community and that the city administration would be prepared to accept the responsibility for Regina’s marketing portfolio.

“The combination of communications and marketing expertise from both organizations would help facilitate a smooth transition and, longer-term, provide synergies to refresh and revitalize the work of Tourism Regina,” Niki Anderson said.

Tourism Regina staff are aware of the request and operational details regarding the organization’s possible transition from REAL to the City of Regina cannot be established until council considers REAL’s request and city administration’s recommendation, according to the statement.

“At this time, REAL continues to ensure Tourism Regina delivers on its mandate to drive the visitor economy,” the statement read. “Pending Council approval, City Administration is committed to leading a respectful transition in consultation with REAL and with stakeholders directly and indirectly affected by the mandate and work of Tourism Regina.”

The recommendation is proposing the transition be completed by the end of the year. An administration report to council will be made available for the public and accessible on the city’s website.

“To respect Council’s pending decision on this matter, City Administration will refrain from making additional public comments at this time,” the statement read.