Manitoba RCMP make arrest in attempted robbery at Thompson business

One person is in custody after Manitoba RCMP responded to a robbery at a business in Thompson.

Officers were called to the business on Mystery Lake Road on Tuesday at approximately 2:10 p.m. They said a man entered the store, took several items and pushed employees in an attempt to flee. He was stopped and held by security and bystanders.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested and faces a charge of robbery and failing to comply.