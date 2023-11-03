Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP make arrest in attempted robbery at Thompson business

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 12:40 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. Manitoba RCMP
One person is in custody after Manitoba RCMP responded to a robbery at a business in Thompson.

Officers were called to the business on Mystery Lake Road on Tuesday at approximately 2:10 p.m. They said a man entered the store, took several items and pushed employees in an attempt to flee. He was stopped and held by security and bystanders.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested and faces a charge of robbery and failing to comply.

