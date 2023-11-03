The show will go on! New Year’s Eve in the Park gets title sponsor

A title sponsor has stepped up to ensure London’s biggest New Year’s Eve event will go ahead.

Previously, it was announced that the event was short the $60,000 goal needed to get the event off the ground.

“Like most organizations in the arts and that rely on public donation, it’s been a tough year. And it’s a tough economy and affordability is difficult for everybody,” says Marcus Plowright, chairperson of New Year’s Eve in the Park.

Announced Friday on the Morning Show with Devon Peacock, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has stepped forward as the title sponsor for the event.

“I’m a fourth-generation Londoner, and I know how important this event is to this community,” said Jeff Lang, president and CEO of the WSIB. “This is a safe event that the city has held for years and years. The WSIB is just extremely proud to be able to support it and participate in it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The WSIB announced last month that it would be moving its headquarters to London. Lang said that giving back to the community is “what good corporate citizens do.”

“This is just a very small part of that. We’re going to have 1,000s of employees here in the city, spending money in the downtown at the Bud, at Joe Kools attending New Year’s Eve. So, we’re just thrilled to be part of this community.”

The free, family-friendly event expects to bring thousands into Victoria Park for the night.

“Everybody has a blast for five and a half hours — a family component and then an adult component — right through till after midnight,” Plowright said.

“WSIB has come to London and made such an enormous investment in our city. We hope to see them continue this role and own this going forward because it is such an exciting event.”

While the event is going ahead officially with a title sponsor, there is still one slot for sponsors, according to Plowright.

“We have about $10,000 that goes directly to the artists, that pays them for their performances. So, if an organization wants to directly support the arts and get these wonderful bands and performers up on stage, that would be great.”

Planning for the event is still ongoing, but those in attendance can expect live, local performers, fireworks, and outdoor skating. All the money raised goes to local artists and production crews.

Story continues below advertisement

New Year’s Eve in the Park, now presented by the WSIB, will take place Sunday, Dec. 31. More details about the line-up and programming for the night will be released at the end of November.