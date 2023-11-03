Menu

Crime

2 women, 1 man arrested after home invasion in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 11:32 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Three people were taken into custody after a home invasion occurred in Waterloo on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were sent to a home near Erb Street and Culpepper Drive at around 10:40 p.m. after a robbery had been reported.

The officers soon learned that four people had been at the house before assaulting the victim with a gun.

The robbers grabbed some stuff from the house and took off, police said.

Police said they seized fentanyl during the investigation.

A 43-year-old woman from Kitchener, as well as a 28-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, both of Waterloo, are facing a number of charges including robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

Police say they are expecting to lay more charges down the road.

