Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 3

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 10:55 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Nov. 3
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Nov. 3.
The importance of the poppy campaign, and preparing for a new Saskatchewan Rush season.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The significance of wearing a poppy for Remembrance Day

Over the past 10 years, the Saskatoon Poppy Fund has provided $1.2 million in Saskatoon and area to support local veterans and their families.

Elisa Paul, chair of the Saskatoon poppy campaign, looks at some of the areas those funds support.

Paul also explains the symbolic significance of wearing a poppy leading up to Remembrance Day in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Symbolic significance of wearing a poppy for Remembrance Day

Saskatchewan Rush gear up for 2023-24 season

It won’t be long until the Saskatchewan Rush are back in action, with training camp opening Nov. 3.

Along with new players and prospects, the team has a new logo and mascot.

Rush communications manager Cody Janzen looks at the off-season changes and what he sees so far as the Rush start to shape their season.

Saskatchewan Rush gearing up for 2023-24 season
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 3

There’s a positive outlook for the day. Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Nov. 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 3
