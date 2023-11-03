Menu

Crime

Push pin found inside chocolate bar given to kid in Kitchener on Halloween

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 10:14 am
Customers choose pumpkins on Halloween at a pumpkin farm in Wilanow, near Warsaw, Poland, on October 31, 2018. View image in full screen
Customers choose pumpkins on Halloween at a pumpkin farm in Wilanow, near Warsaw, Poland, on October 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Czarek Sokolowski
A push pin was located in a treat given out in Kitchener on Halloween, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the push pin, which was found inside a chocolate bar, was discovered Thursday by a caregiver at a home on Rittenhouse Road.

The wrapper had been open and taped shut again, with the chocolate bar having been stuck with a pin with a blue knob on it, according to a release from police.

Trending Now

Police say the bar had been given out by someone on either Rittenhouse Road or Erinbrook Drive.

They are reminding all parents and guardians to inspect all Halloween treats before they are eaten. Anything that looks like it has been tampered with should be tossed in the garbage.

