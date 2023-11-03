Menu

Crime

Fourth person arrested in connection with death of Guelph man

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 3, 2023 9:34 am
Guelph police say they've made fourth arrest in connection with the city's fourth homicide of the year. A 37-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.
Guelph police say they've made fourth arrest in connection with the city's fourth homicide of the year. A 37-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police have made another arrest in connection with the death of a man who had been reported missing.

A 45-year-old, who went by the first name Kenny, was reported missing on Oct. 8.

No last name was provided.

Investigators said the body was found outside of the city last Friday and they have charged three people with accessory after the fact to murder.

Authorities said a 37-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Thursday afternoon and he faces the same charge.

The incident is believed to be targeted and is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

