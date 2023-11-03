Menu

Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Judge expected to deliver ruling on police evidence 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2023 7:37 am
Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying
The judge in the criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is expected to deliver a ruling Friday about the admissibility of internal police documents as evidence.

Crown prosecutors and the Ottawa Police Service have argued the heavily redacted documents, which include emails and information about a software update for officers’ cellphones, are irrelevant or protected by solicitor-client privilege.

The software update for officers’ cellphones may have deleted messages between organizer Chris Barber and police liaison officer Const. Nicole Bach.

Defence lawyers are set to begin their cross-examination of Bach Friday, but they say they will not be able to complete their cross-examination of any police liaison officers until Justice Heather Perkins-McVey makes a ruling about the documents.

Barber and Tamara Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

The Crown is seeking to prove that Lich and Barber exerted influence over protesters’ actions.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

