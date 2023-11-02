Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rainbow art in Kelowna vandalized, police seeking public’s help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 8:25 pm
A screenshot from video surveillance showing the suspect.
A screenshot from video surveillance showing the suspect. Kelowna RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rainbow art along a sidewalk in Kelowna, B.C., was vandalized recently, and police are reaching out to see if the public can identify the suspect.

The art, located along the 1000 block of Hollywood Road South, was sprayed with graffiti and hate speech during the weekend, say Kelowna RCMP.

Police say surveillance footage revealed that the vandalism took place on Saturday evening, Oct. 28, just before 7 p.m.

Another screenshot from video surveillance showing the suspect.
Another screenshot from video surveillance showing the suspect. Kelowna RCMP

“(Video) captured a suspect who appeared to be male, wearing dark clothing, a mask, and gloves,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kelowna has a long history of diversity and inclusion of all our citizens. This behaviour is disappointing and completely unacceptable,” said Insp. Beth McAndie.

“We will continue to investigate all reports of hate speech and crimes of this nature in an effort to identify those responsible.”

Trending Now

If you witnessed anything suspicious that evening, or have dashcam video along the road during that time, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-64754.

Click to play video: 'Rebate program launched for businesses hit by vandals'
Rebate program launched for businesses hit by vandals
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices