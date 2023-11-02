Rainbow art in Kelowna vandalized, police seeking public’s help

Send this page to someone via email

Rainbow art along a sidewalk in Kelowna, B.C., was vandalized recently, and police are reaching out to see if the public can identify the suspect.

The art, located along the 1000 block of Hollywood Road South, was sprayed with graffiti and hate speech during the weekend, say Kelowna RCMP.

Police say surveillance footage revealed that the vandalism took place on Saturday evening, Oct. 28, just before 7 p.m.

Another screenshot from video surveillance showing the suspect. Kelowna RCMP

“(Video) captured a suspect who appeared to be male, wearing dark clothing, a mask, and gloves,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Kelowna has a long history of diversity and inclusion of all our citizens. This behaviour is disappointing and completely unacceptable,” said Insp. Beth McAndie.

“We will continue to investigate all reports of hate speech and crimes of this nature in an effort to identify those responsible.”

If you witnessed anything suspicious that evening, or have dashcam video along the road during that time, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-64754.