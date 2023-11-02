3 dogs involved in attacks this summer in Leduc have been euthanized

Send this page to someone via email

Three dogs that were involved in several attacks over the summer in Leduc, Alta., were put down, the City of Leduc said in an update Thursday.

The families affected by the dog attacks were notified Nov. 1 that the animals had been euthanized, the city said.

The owners must also pay $1,400 in bylaw fines.

In July, several Leduc residents told Global News about a group of three German shepherds that had bitten people, including a seven-year-old boy who was playing in his front yard in Bridgeport, a three-year-old child and a woman.

Police and the city were notified about the attacks.

In July, Leduc Mayor Bob Young told Global News the city spoke with the dogs’ owners about keeping the dogs contained and eight charges under the Animal Licensing and Control Bylaw and Dangerous Dog Act were pending.

“We know residents and the community at large have been worried about this situation,” Young said in a statement posted online Thursday. “Public safety – and by extension, responsible pet ownership – is of the utmost priority for the city, and I hope that all involved can now heal and move forward.”

Amendments to the city’s Animal Licensing and Control Bylaw 580-2004 are coming forward to city council for consideration, the statement continued.

“These amendments will be focused on giving the city more immediate options when responding to situations like this.”