South Okanagan man arrested in 2006 Saskatchewan homicide

Two men, including one from B.C., are facing charges in connection with a 2006 homicide in Saskatchewan.

This week, Saskatoon police announced that one of the suspects is a 48-year-old from the South Okanagan, and that he’s been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darren Greschuk.

Saskatoon police said Penticton RCMP made the arrest, with local police identifying the suspect as Albert Workman.

B.C. court records show that an Albert Workman, born in 1975, was arrested on Oct. 26, and was remanded into custody with a warrant issued for a return to jurisdiction.

Also arrested was a 45-year-old Saskatoon man who’s been charged with manslaughter.

According to police, Greschuk called 911 during the early hours of Saturday, July 8, 2006, around 4 a.m., saying he’d been shot in his residence.

“He reported that he and his wife had been sleeping in their home on Avenue J South, when a man with a gun entered their home and demanded money,” Saskatoon police said in 2006.

“His wife managed to escape and hide until police arrived.”

Greschuk, 31, died 15 days later, on July 23.

Workman was transported to Saskatchewan after being arrested, with Saskatoon police arresting Workman on Oct. 30.

The two appeared in court on Oct. 31.

