Two confirmed dead, one police officer in hospital after incidents in Estevan

Two people have been confirmed dead and one police officer was seriously injured after an incident in Estevan, Sask., Wednesday.

On Thursday, more information was released from Estevan Police in what is now being called a homicide.

Around 6:30 a.m. Nov.1st, police were called to an apartment on 6th Street, where an adult female was found injured and bleeding. Police say she was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

She has been identified as 46-year-old Karie Ann Guillas.

Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig said the homicide is the result of domestic violence between a son and his mother.

Officers arrested an adult male at the scene who was then taken to the Estevan police station.

Later in the day, police said an altercation happened between the suspect and an officer at the station, which resulted in the police officer being shot.

Both the suspect and the officer were transported to hospital. Estevan police say the officer’s condition is stable.

Throughout the process, Weyburn police have been called in to assist with the investigation and help manage the police station.

Weyburn police confirmed the death of the suspect in relation to the incident at the Estevan police station but did not provide further details on the altercation.

Both police stations outlined the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) would be conducting the investigation and releasing further details on the police shooting.

Weyburn police chief Jamie Blunden said anytime there is a death in a small community, it shakes its people.

“Everybody knows somebody here that is connected,” Blunden said. “My condolences go out to the family members and those two individuals that have passed away. Not only the family is affected, but the community feels it as well.”

Blunden said he is frustrated with how many police and RCMP officers have been hurt in the line of duty over the last number of years.

“Your heart stops when you when you hear that,” Blunden said. “When the call comes in that an officer has been hurt or injured in some form or fashion, your heart does skip a beat.

“We put the uniform on, we go out, we do our due diligence, and we try and support the safety of everybody in the community, knowing that the ultimate sacrifice sometimes happens within Canada.”