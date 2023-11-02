Menu

Crime

5 injured, 2 charged after melee follows 100-person house party in St. Marys, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 4:00 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Getty
Guns, fights and parties on Friday night in St. Marys, Ont., led to two people being charged and five others being injured, according to Stratford police.

Things began to go south at around 11:30 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a large house party on Elgin Street, according to a release.

Police say there were more than 100 young people at the home creating a disturbance and officers broke things up, issuing a ticket to the homeowner.

Officers remained at the scene until things cleared up, but within an hour, they were headed to Elizabeth and James streets to deal with a fight involving a number of people who were at the party.

At around 12:30 p.m., police say officers were called to a home where five people had been injured during the altercation.

According to police, a man attacked a 17-year-old, stomping on his head in the process.

The victim was also shot in the back of the head by a pellet gun, which caused wounds that would require stitches to close.

A 20-year-old man from St Marys attempted to stop the fight but the attacker and an underage teen pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the two as well as three other victims, police say.

The attacker also pulled out a gun and pointed it in the face of the 20-year-old.

Police soon identified the two suspects, who were from Stratford, and they later turned themselves in.

The following night, police say they were contacted by a homeowner on Huron Street, who said they found a backpack in their backyard with weapons in it.

Police believe the backpack belonged to someone who was at the party.

Police found four 9-mm rounds of ammunition and a magazine for a handgun inside. There was no handgun inside.

Police remain unsure of who the owner of the backpack was.

An 18-year-old man from Stratford is facing a number of charges, including administering a noxious substance, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

A 15-year-old boy is also facing several charges, including administering a noxious substance, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.

