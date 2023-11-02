Sask Polytech announces strategy to boost Indigenous enrolment

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has announced a new five-year strategy to improve recruitment, retention and achievement of Indigenous students across all of its programs.

The 2024-2029 Indigenous Student Success Strategy, Wichitowin ahci kaskihtamasowin ti nikan, which is Michif for “helping each other with success,” was built by engaging with students, employees, First Nations and Métis communities.

A review of the current strategy was done, with the main objective remaining the same.

“The Sask Polytech wichitowin ahci kaskihtamasowin ti nikan strategy is aligned with our purpose and mission to empower a better Saskatchewan while inspiring success in every learning journey,” said Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech president and CEO.

Rosia said they are working together to create an inclusive learning environment.

Deanna Speidel, director of witokamahtotan Indigenous Student Success, said they’ve made headway, but more work was still needed.

“Barriers remain for Indigenous students. Proactive recruitment and setting Indigenous students up for post-secondary success before they walk through our doors will be our key focus over the next five years,” Speidel said.

Sask Polytech said Indigenous student enrolment increased by seven per cent this fall, calling it a testament to their goal of empowering Indigenous students.