Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Geography and growth lured partnership redeveloping Hamilton’s downtown arena

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 6:32 pm
First Ontario Centre in downtown Hamilton, Ont. in April 2023. Hamilton has closed a deal with a partnership that will inject close to $280 million into a redevelopment of the city's aging downtown arena. View image in full screen
First Ontario Centre in downtown Hamilton, Ont. in April 2023. Hamilton has closed a deal with a partnership that will inject close to $280 million into a redevelopment of the city's aging downtown arena. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The chairman and CEO of the company putting hundreds of millions into a Hamilton arena development says they’re “trying to see the future” and relying on the geography and growth of the Greater Toronto Area for a vision of success.

Oakview Group’s (OVG) Tim Leiweke says it’s “only logical” with the Toronto metropolitan marketplace expanding towards Hamilton, the development of more large-scale entertainment venues will be critical to satisfy demand.

“If you compare Toronto to New York … you have Madison Square Garden, you have UBS Arena, you have Barclays Center, and you have Prudential, ” Leiweke said.

“In Toronto, there is one arena and it’s really busy. Scotiabank, in addition to the hockey team and the basketball team, they have quite a few other events and they’re going to go through a period of renovation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The partnership with the Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG) will endeavor to upgrade a 38-year-old arena to create a centerpiece in Hamilton’s downtown core while taking some $155 million off the backs of city taxpayers over the next 30 years.

Leiweke admits the project is “not for the weak of heart,” and puts a bet down on Hamilton’s future growth in the urban core with the prospect of some 8,000 to 10,000 condos popping up in the next five to ten years.

It also assumes the GTA’s population will increase three per cent a year and grow to some eight million people, making FirstOntario a large-scale option to potentially split shows for a large touring event.

More on Politics

“Then you’re going to have five million-plus that are centred in and around Toronto and Scotiabank Arena … (and) two and a half million plus that are centred around and closer to Hamilton,” Leiweke explained.

“So if you live in Oakville, you’re going to drive down to the Hamilton Arena because it’s 15 to 20 minutes.”

On Thursday, the city revealed a master agreement is in place with $280 million of private capital funding the project and management of the venue coming under the purview of the HUPEG-OVG partnership.

Trending Now

Mayor Andrea Horwath called the deal “the right thing to do,” despite not being on council when the deal was agreed to in the summer of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the multi-million dollar investment was “not something that the city would be looking at” considering current budget challenges.

Adding the re-development of the City Centre Mall on James Street and the forthcoming Metrolinx Light-Rail Transit (LRT) corridor coming soon, Horwath conceded there could be some disruptions in downtown for some time.

“It’s going to be hard work, it’s going to cause disruption, as will the LRT construction, and … the City Center piece, but at the end of all of that, our city will be set for the future,” Horwath said.

Leiweke says work will start immediately on the arena’s exterior and underutilized areas, with a full gutting of the inside to begin after the Toronto Rock season ends in the spring.

It’s expected OVG’s dedicated arena-building staffers will add support in April after finishing a co-op project overseas in the U.K.

Click to play video: 'Ford government tables $206 billion spending update'
Ford government tables $206 billion spending update
Advertisement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices