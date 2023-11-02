Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Accused RCMP leaker Cameron Ortis had a ‘duty to act,’ defence says

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 2:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Email chain released in trial of ex-RCMP director Cameron Ortis'
Email chain released in trial of ex-RCMP director Cameron Ortis
Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official, is now standing trial accused of breaching Canada's secret intelligence law. Touria Izri explains how a secret email chain is at the centre of the unprecedented espionage case – Oct 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former senior RCMP officer accused of leaking top-secret information was attempting to “protect” Canada from “serious and imminent threats” spurred by intelligence from a foreign agency, his defence counsel suggested Thursday.

Cameron Ortis is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly breaking the Security of Information Act, Canada’s official secrets law. He is alleged to have offered high-level intelligence to accused criminals in exchange for money.

But on Thursday, Mark Ertel, a lawyer with Ortis’ defence team, suggested the former civilian RCMP intelligence officer was motivated to act based on information from a foreign security agency.

“His actions were in large part a result of secret information communicated to him by a foreign agency,” Ertel told the 12-person jury Thursday morning in Ottawa.

“And he’s going to be forbidden from telling you what the information was or what the foreign agency was. So he’s defending himself with one hand tied behind his back.”

Story continues below advertisement

After Ertel’s opening statement, the public and reporters were ushered out of the court. Ortis – like some of the witnesses for the Crown in his trial – is testifying behind closed doors due to national security concerns, with transcripts expected to be released on Friday.

It is an unusual security measure in an unusual trial. Ortis is the first person to go to trial under the Security of Information Act, Canada’s official secrets law which was last updated after the September 2001 attacks on the United States.

Trending Now

Ortis was a civilian director of the RCMP’s Operations Research branch, which analyzed top-secret intelligence from Canada’s security agencies and allies. He was arrested in 2019 and accused of selling secrets to criminal elements.

His defence is expected to focus on whether he had the authority to share those secrets.

“He’s going to tell you why he had a duty to act, why his actions were appropriate, (and) why (those actions) were necessary under the circumstances,” Ertel told the jury.

Ortis is expected to continue his testimony Friday, with transcripts released to the public after the fact.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices