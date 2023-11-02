43 nurses from the Philippines arrived in Sask. for clinical training

Send this page to someone via email

The province says 43 nurses from the Philippines have now arrived in Saskatchewan and are participating in on-site clinical training.

It says once they complete clinical training, the nurses will be eligible for licensing and ready to begin working in Saskatchewan’s health-care system before the end of December.

More than 400 nurses from the Philippines have received conditional offers of employment from the Saskatchewan Health Authority to work in the province.

Of these, 85 are completing a nine-month program, including 43 that are currently participating in clinical training in Saskatchewan.