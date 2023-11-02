Menu

Canada

43 nurses from the Philippines arrived in Sask. for clinical training

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 1:41 pm
Forty-three nurses from the Philippines have arrived in Sask. and will start their clinical training and will be ready to work in the provincial health-care system end of the year. View image in full screen
Forty-three nurses from the Philippines have arrived in Sask. and will start their clinical training and will be ready to work in the provincial health-care system end of the year. Global News
The province says 43 nurses from the Philippines have now arrived in Saskatchewan and are participating in on-site clinical training.

It says once they complete clinical training, the nurses will be eligible for licensing and ready to begin working in Saskatchewan’s health-care system before the end of December.

More than 400 nurses from the Philippines have received conditional offers of employment from the Saskatchewan Health Authority to work in the province.

Of these, 85 are completing a nine-month program, including 43 that are currently participating in clinical training in Saskatchewan.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

