39-year-old Punnichy man faces 28 charges following vehicle theft report

A 39-year-old man from Punnichy, Sask., faces numerous charges after Punnichy RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle theft.

Police received the report on Monday at approximately 12:15 p.m. and officers began searching for the suspect and stolen vehicle.

“They located the vehicle driving on Highway #15 a few hours later and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, and officers continued efforts to locate it,” police stated.

“At approximately 8:20 p.m., Punnichy RCMP received a report of a vehicle theft on George Gordon First Nation. Investigation determined an adult male approached a group of individuals, discharged a firearm and stole one of their vehicles. No injuries were reported in relation to this incident.”

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle twice Tuesday morning and it fled in an erratic manner both times. However, the second time, officers followed the fleeing vehicle through George Gordon First Nation, through Punnichy and into a rural area. Police said the suspect vehicle was then disabled and the driver taken into custody.

“Additional investigation determined the male was wanted by Melville RCMP on charges including uttering threats and operation of a conveyance while impaired in relation to a March 9, 2023, incident in Kelliher, SK.,” police stated.

Michael McNab is facing 28 charges, including possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon and robbery with a firearm.

McNab appeared in Regina provincial court on Wednesday.

Members from the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP, Melville RCMP and Wadena RCMP and officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s combined traffic services Saskatchewan Fort Qu’Appelle unit and Yorkton police dog services assisted in the investigation.