Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

39-year-old Punnichy man faces 28 charges following vehicle theft report

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 12:34 pm
RCMP say a number of fires in the Punnichy area over the past week and a half are suspicious and are warning homeowners in the area to be vigilant. View image in full screen
A 39-year-old man from Punnichy, Sask., faces 28 charges after police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Oct. 30, 2023. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 39-year-old man from Punnichy, Sask., faces numerous charges after Punnichy RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle theft.

Police received the report on Monday at approximately 12:15 p.m. and officers began searching for the suspect and stolen vehicle.

“They located the vehicle driving on Highway #15 a few hours later and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, and officers continued efforts to locate it,” police stated.

“At approximately 8:20 p.m., Punnichy RCMP received a report of a vehicle theft on George Gordon First Nation. Investigation determined an adult male approached a group of individuals, discharged a firearm and stole one of their vehicles. No injuries were reported in relation to this incident.”

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle twice Tuesday morning and it fled in an erratic manner both times. However, the second time, officers followed the fleeing vehicle through George Gordon First Nation, through Punnichy and into a rural area. Police said the suspect vehicle was then disabled and the driver taken into custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Additional investigation determined the male was wanted by Melville RCMP on charges including uttering threats and operation of a conveyance while impaired in relation to a March 9, 2023, incident in Kelliher, SK.,” police stated.

Michael McNab is facing 28 charges, including possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon and robbery with a firearm.

McNab appeared in Regina provincial court on Wednesday.

Members from the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP, Melville RCMP and Wadena RCMP and officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s combined traffic services Saskatchewan Fort Qu’Appelle unit and Yorkton police dog services assisted in the investigation.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices