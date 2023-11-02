Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points, U.S. stock markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 12:15 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index was up more than 400 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 438.88 points at 19,517.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 367.84 points at 33,642.42. The S&P 500 index was up 60.55 points at 4,298.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 178.60 points at 13,240.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.47 cents US compared with 72.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was up 53 cents at US$80.97 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down five cents at US$3.44 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.30 at US$1,991.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

