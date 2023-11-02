Menu

Crime

Peterborough senior loses $6K in grandparent scam: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 12:37 pm
Peterborough police say a senior fell victim to the "grandparent scam.". View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a senior fell victim to the "grandparent scam.". File
Police say a woman in Peterborough, Ont., has lost $6,000 in the so-called “grandparent scam.”

The Peterborough Police Service say they are investigating a recent incident in which a 77-year-old woman was scammed out of $6,000. The victim called police after the scammer(s) called a second time requesting additional money.

The scam usually involves someone calling to say money is required because the victim’s grandchild or another family member is in jail or needs help, and there is pending court proceedings.

“Please do not believe them at face value,” police caution. “Take the time to verify the story by calling your family members or speaking to a trusted friend. There is no urgency to respond in the moment.”

Police offer more tips on how to avoid a scam go on their website.

