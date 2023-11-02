Peterborough senior loses $6K in grandparent scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman in Peterborough, Ont., has lost $6,000 in the so-called “grandparent scam.”

The Peterborough Police Service say they are investigating a recent incident in which a 77-year-old woman was scammed out of $6,000. The victim called police after the scammer(s) called a second time requesting additional money.

The scam usually involves someone calling to say money is required because the victim’s grandchild or another family member is in jail or needs help, and there is pending court proceedings.

“Please do not believe them at face value,” police caution. “Take the time to verify the story by calling your family members or speaking to a trusted friend. There is no urgency to respond in the moment.”

Police offer more tips on how to avoid a scam go on their website.