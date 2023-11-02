Fire significantly damages duplex on northwest Edmonton outskirts

Send this page to someone via email

Nobody was injured but an overnight fire on the northwestern edge of Edmonton caused significant damage to a duplex, fire officials said early Thursday.

Crews were called to a home in the area of 205th Street and Trumpeter Way at about 1 a.m.

A fire official told Global News that people on both sides of the duplex made it out safely along with their pets.

Firefighters discovered flames quickly climbing up the back of the duplex and spreading. A fire official said crews were forced to focus their efforts on saving the homes adjacent to the duplex that was burning.

“It appears to be pretty much a total loss,” said District Chief Darren Stolk.

“From the front, it doesn’t look so bad, but throughout the home, both sides of the duplex … the back’s fully burned off, the roof’s burned off. So it’s sad, but the home’s pretty much a loss, I believe.”

View image in full screen Nobody was injured but an overnight fire on the northwestern edge of Edmonton caused significant damage to a duplex, fire officials said early Monday. Eric Beck/Global News

Stolk noted the neighbourhood in which the fire broke out “could use a station close to home, that’s for sure.”

“You always like to catch it as soon as you can,” he said. “When we’re on scene within five (minutes), usually we can contain it to the room of origin. Investigators will have to do due diligence on how it started, but for various reasons, it (the fire) could get out of hand real fast.”

Stolk added the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.