Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire significantly damages duplex on northwest Edmonton outskirts

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 9:58 am
Nobody was injured but an overnight fire on the northwestern edge of Edmonton caused significant damage to a duplex, fire officials said early Monday morning. Crews were called to a home in the area of 205 Street and Trumpeter Way at about 1 a.m. View image in full screen
Nobody was injured but an overnight fire on the northwestern edge of Edmonton caused significant damage to a duplex, fire officials said early Monday. Crews were called to a home in the area of 205 Street and Trumpeter Way at about 1 a.m. Eric Beck/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nobody was injured but an overnight fire on the northwestern edge of Edmonton caused significant damage to a duplex, fire officials said early Thursday.

Crews were called to a home in the area of 205th Street and Trumpeter Way at about 1 a.m.

A fire official told Global News that people on both sides of the duplex made it out safely along with their pets.

Firefighters discovered flames quickly climbing up the back of the duplex and spreading. A fire official said crews were forced to focus their efforts on saving the homes adjacent to the duplex that was burning.

“It appears to be pretty much a total loss,” said District Chief Darren Stolk.

“From the front, it doesn’t look so bad, but throughout the home, both sides of the duplex … the back’s fully burned off, the roof’s burned off. So it’s sad, but the home’s pretty much a loss, I believe.”

Story continues below advertisement
Nobody was injured but an overnight fire on the northwestern edge of Edmonton caused significant damage to a duplex, fire officials said early Monday morning. Crews were called to a home in the area of 205 Street and Trumpeter Way at about 1 a.m. View image in full screen
Nobody was injured but an overnight fire on the northwestern edge of Edmonton caused significant damage to a duplex, fire officials said early Monday. Eric Beck/Global News

Stolk noted the neighbourhood in which the fire broke out “could use a station close to home, that’s for sure.”

Trending Now

“You always like to catch it as soon as you can,” he said. “When we’re on scene within five (minutes), usually we can contain it to the room of origin. Investigators will have to do due diligence on how it started, but for various reasons, it (the fire) could get out of hand real fast.”

Stolk added the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Fire hosting annual recruitment campaign'
Edmonton Fire hosting annual recruitment campaign
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices