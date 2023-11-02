Menu

Canada

Three injured in building fire in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 9:13 am
3 injured in fire in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood
A fire in Montreal's Village neighbourhood injured three people Wednesday evening.
Three people were injured after a fire erupted inside a commercial building in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were altered to the blaze, which was just steps away from the Beaudry metro station, sometime after 6:30 p.m.

Two men in their 40s were sent to hospital. One remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The Montreal police arson squad has taken over the investigation.

It took more than 90 firefighters several hours to put out the blaze.

The fire inside the business, Sauna G.I. Joe, seems to have been started by accident, possibly by a heater, according to a preliminary report by the fire department.

In a Facebook post, Sauna G.I Joe said the building is closed until further notice and owners will be cooperating fully with the investigation.

“Super Sauna G.I. Joe has suffered damage from fire, and obviously from water. We must therefore temporarily interrupt our operations for an indefinite moment, while the inspectors do their work and give us access to the building again,” the Facebook statement reads.

