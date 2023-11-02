Menu

Crime

Cross examination of Peter Nygard to continue at his sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Peter Nygard categorically denies that he sexually assaulted five women who have testified again him'
Peter Nygard categorically denies that he sexually assaulted five women who have testified again him
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, why Nygard told the jury some of the allegations don’t make sense, and others are something he would never do.
TORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying today under cross-examination at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.

The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s clothing company has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week, and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of.

The Crown attorney has been challenging statements Nygard previously made to police and in court, suggesting inconsistencies in his remarks.

Nygard denied suggestions that he may have lied to a Toronto police detective who questioned him in October 2021 about the allegations.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

