Canada

Toronto-area home sales drop 5.8 per cent in October amid high borrowing costs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 6:04 am
home sold sign View image in full screen
A real estate for sale sign is seen on a house in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
TORONTO — Greater Toronto home sales fell 5.8 per cent last month compared with October 2022, with sales of townhouses recording the biggest decline.

On a monthly basis, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says last month’s 4,646 home sales were relatively flat over the 4,631 sales in September.

The board attributes the year-over-year slide to a lack of affordability and uncertainty associated with high borrowing costs, which has sidelined many would-be homebuyers.

The average home price reached $1,125,928, a 3.5 per cent increase from last October.

New listings surged 38 per cent to 14,397 in October compared with 10,433 in October 2022, which had marked a 12-year low.

TRREB president Paul Baron says record population growth and a relatively resilient economy have kept the overall demand for housing strong and that home sales should pick up quickly once mortgage rates start trending lower.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

