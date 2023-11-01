Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Criminal probe of ‘disgusting’ B.C. police training course wraps

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 9:55 pm
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
An investigation into disturbing allegations about an undercover police training program in Metro Vancouver has wrapped up, but it’s unclear when the public will learn the results.

In May 2022, about two dozen police officers from various B.C. police agencies took part in the B.C. Municipal Undercover Training Course at a downtown Vancouver hotel.

Some of the content of the event was so disturbing that officers reported it to their supervisors. Now a criminal investigation into the matter has wrapped up, although details aren’t yet being released.

“First I have to be briefed on the report and on its findings,” Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told Global News.

“But I go back to my comments I made when this broke in 2022, that I thought the allegations were disturbing and disgusting.”

During the BC Municipal Undercover Training course, officers were allegedly asked to role play and show how they might convince those on the wrong side of the law that they weren’t police officers.

In one instance this allegedly involved defecation on another individual, food used in a sexual manner and other perverse acts.

With the criminal investigation concluded, a Police Act investigation into the matter will now resume.

That probe involves 19 respondent officers from eight municipal police departments.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) says Vancouver Police will complete the investigation and West Vancouver Chief John Lo will be Discipline Authority.

According to the OPCC, witnesses in the matter will be identified by investigators.

Farnworth said he’ll have more to say in the coming days, adding, “obviously we have to go forward in terms of what the report says and what the OPCC … has to say.”

