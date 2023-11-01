Kelowna, B.C. emergency crews respond to multiple overdoses on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy day for Kelowna, B.C., emergency crews as they responded to multiple overdoses across the community.

Just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, fire and ambulance were called to two overdoses in the alleyway behind Leon Avenue.

Crews on scene told Global News that the pair of overdoses near Leon were just a small glimpse into what they had been dealing with all day.

“Hopefully it is just an anomaly with the few people that were in your vicinity, but we aren’t seeing an incredible number. But they did say it was busier than normal in respect to overdose calls,” said Ambulance Paramedics of BC President Troy Clifford.

Although it was a busier than normal day, in terms of overdose calls, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says there was no reported significant spike in numbers.

However, overdose calls have become more frequent in the past couple of years.

“There is no indication that Interior had put a warning out, that there is a strain out there that is stronger than normal,” Clifford.

“If you can even call it normal, unfortunately overdoses and addictions are a challenge that we face in communities and is a big part of our work.”

According BCEHS, their crews responded to a total of 10 overdose events in Kelowna on Tuesday.

In comparison, BCEHS responded to a total of six on October 31, 2022.

“BCEHS paramedics and medical emergency call takers have saved the lives of many patients who have suffered adverse reactions to drug poisonings and overdoses,” said BCEHS in a statement.

“Together with our health partners and public safety organizations, we continue to evaluate the impact of our efforts and make decisions based on the tracking of these calls.”

On Wednesday, the latest data on the number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. was released and showed that 175 people died in September due to suspected overdoses.

Central Okanagan has seen 77 drug deaths until the end of August, and 94 for the whole previous year.

“I think just being extra careful, we have seen in the Central Okanagan and Okanagan Valley at times where we’ve seen the really strong strains…. You just have to be very safe,” said Clifford.

According to BC Coroners Service, this year up until the end of August, there were 32 overdose deaths in Vernon, compared to 50 for the entire year prior. Salmon Arm, meanwhile, saw 12 overdose-related deaths, compared 13 for the entire year before. Enderby saw two until the end of August, and two for the entirety of 2022.

The South Okanagan region saw five overdoses this year up until the August, compared to 10 in the year before. Princeton has seen three overdose deaths until the end of August, compared to one in 2022 and there have been no deaths in Keremeos, compared to five the whole year earlier.