‘Tiny village’: Province announces 60 new homes for Kelowna’s homeless population

Sixty new tiny homes will soon be available for Kelowna, B.C.’s, homeless population.

On Wednesday, B.C.’s Ministry of Housing announced that the housing project will be built in the city’s north end, along the 700 block of Crowley Avenue.

According to the ministry, construction is already underway, and the supportive homes — single-room units — are quick and easy to install. They should be ready in early 2024.

“These new homes will help prevent and reduce homelessness by providing immediate shelter and supports to people in encampments or sheltering in public spaces,” said housing minister Ravi Kahlon.

“We will continue to work with partners to make sure people in Kelowna have safe and affordable homes they need.”

The ministry says the homes will be operated by a non-profit agency that will also provide support services. It added that individuals who move into the homes will be assessed and matched with appropriate supports.

“This site will be part of a pilot to evaluate tiny homes as a response to homelessness in B.C.,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas, said he’s excited to see the “tiny village” take shape.

“This is an innovative approach that brings swift and meaningful action to our community,” said Dyas.

“This addresses housing gaps, helps people transition to safe, dignified shelter and ultimately reduces the number of individuals sheltering outside.”

The ministry said a second site with another 60 modular units will be announced when details are confirmed.

A memorandum of understanding between the province and the City of Kelowna regarding the 60 tiny homes is available online.

In related news, the province also announced on Wednesday that it will introduce new housing legislation for more small-scale, multi-unit housing.

“Anyone looking for a place to live in a community they love knows how hard it is — and outdated zoning rules are making that even harder,” said Premier David Eby.

“Constructing mostly high-rise condo towers or single-family homes means B.C. isn’t building enough small-scale multi-unit homes that fit into existing neighbourhoods and give people more housing options that are within reach.

“That’s why we’re taking action to fix zoning problems and deliver more homes for people, faster.”

According to the province, the proposed legislation and forthcoming regulations will permit one secondary suite or one laneway home (accessory dwelling unit) in all communities throughout B.C.

In most areas within municipalities of more than 5,000 people, these changes will also require bylaws to allow for:

3 to 4 units permitted on lots currently zoned for single-family or duplex use, depending on lot size;

6 units permitted on larger lots currently zoned for single-family or duplex use and close to transit stops with frequent service.

“Municipalities covered by the legislation may permit additional density if desired,” said the province, “but cannot have bylaws that allow for fewer permitted units than the provincial legislation.”