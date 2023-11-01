COVID-19: Risk index at high for Peterborough area, 3 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

After two straight weeks at a moderate level, Peterborough Public Health raised the community risk index for COVID-19 for the region to a high level on Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index represents the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The index was last at a high level on Oct. 11. The weekly risk index update maintains the case rate and PCR test per cent positivity indicators at “moderate.”

However, the wastewater surveillance indicator is now at “very high” after being at high on Oct. 25. The outbreak indicator and positive rapid antigen tests indicator both remain unchanged at “high” and “very low,” respectively.

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Case data as of Nov. 1 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 75 — down from 95 reported on Oct. 25 and 86 reported on Oct. 18. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 154 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Unchanged since the health unit’s Oct. 25 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 19 since the Oct. 25 update.

Hospitalizations: 695 — three more since Oct. 25. There have been 61 cases in intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Oct. 11.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,913 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,684 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There were two new outbreaks declared since Oct. 25. There are six active outbreaks as reported on Wednesday afternoon:

Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Oct. 24.

Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on the enriched care unit on Oct. 23.

Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 23.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Oct. 20.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak declared on Unit A4 on Oct. 20.

Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on Oct. 13.

Outbreaks lifted since Oct.25:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak was declared on Sept. 15 and lifted on Oct. 27.

St Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on the Woodland unit on Sept. 25 and was lifted on Oct. 26.

There have been 271 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Seven per cent of residents have had a booster dose (three or more doses) in the last six months — up two per cent since the Oct. 18 update.