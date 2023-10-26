COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 1 new death, moderate risk index

Send this page to someone via email

For the second consecutive week, Peterborough Public Health has kept the risk index for COVID-19 for the region at a moderate level.

Its updated report on Wednesday maintains the case rate and PCR test per cent positivity indicators at moderate. Wastewater surveillance indicators are at a high level after being at “very high” a week ago. Outbreak indicators are now at high after being at moderate on Oct. 18. Positive rapid antigen tests is now at very low after being at a low level.

The index represents the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Case data as of Oct. 25 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 95 — up from 86 reported on Oct. 18. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 154 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. One new death since the health unit’s Oct. 18 update.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 51 since the Oct. 18 update.

Hospitalizations: 692 — two more since Oct. 18. There have been 61 cases in intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Oct. 11.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,894 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,645 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There were three new outbreaks declared since Oct. 18. There are six active outbreaks as reported on Wednesday afternoon:

Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on the enriched care unit on Oct. 23.

Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 23.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak declared on Unit A4 on Oct. 20.

Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on Oct. 13.

St Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the Woodland unit on Sept. 25.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Sept. 15.

Outbreaks lifted since Oct. 18:

Centennial Place long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Oct. 11 and lifted on Oct. 20.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s A5 unit: Declared on Oct. 10 and lifted on Oct. 25.

There have been 269 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Eight per cent of residents have had a booster dose (three or more doses) in the last six months — up two per cent since the Oct. 18 update.