Residents hospitalized, displaced in separate Winnipeg fires

Three people were taken to hospital, two in critical condition, after a fire at a home in River Heights Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg firefighters went to the home in the 200 block of Renfrew Street just after 10:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said. The fire was declared under control less than an hour later.

Occupants of the house got out of the home before crews arrived, and paramedics assessed three of them at the scene. Two were taken to hospital in critical condition and one was transported in stable condition, the WFPS said in a news release.

The Winnipeg Animal Services Agency responded to the incident to provide care for the residents’ dogs.

Earlier in the day fire crews went to a high-rise apartment building on Plaza Drive after a monitored fire alarm went off.

Crews pulled up to the building around 7:48 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the building. Extra crews were sent to the high-rise and the fire was under control by 8:42 a.m.

“One individual was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but did not require transport to hospital. No other injuries were reported. Crews located several pets in the building and brought them to safety,” the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

Some residents exited the building while others stayed in their suites. Residents from the first four floors were given permission to return to their suites later Wednesday, while those living in the upper three floors of the building are not able to return to their suites due to smoke damage.

Crews assisted residents from the upper floors in retrieving essential personal items, the WFPS said. Several pets were found in the building and taken to safety.

Preliminary observations suggest the fire was accidental, caused by an appliance failure.

Later in the day, crews responded to a house fire on Bond Street in Transcona just before 11:30. Firefighters battled the fire and worked to protect neighbouring homes before getting the flames under control at 12:08 p.m.

The sole occupant of the home got out safely with one dog, but crews found two dogs dead in the home.

The house is said to be a total loss.